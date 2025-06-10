8 Under softball win district Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By scores of 17-5 over Grady County and then 11-6 over Thomasville YMCA. The young ladies met Grady County in the Championship Game. The girls fell behind but came rolling back with a 17-16 win over Grady who had advanced in the losers bracket with wins over Bainbridge 23-9 and Thomasville YMCA 28-13. Now the ladies travel to Whitfield County on the 24th of June for the State Championships. This is the 2nd year in row the 8 unders have advanced to state play.