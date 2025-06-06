Southwest Georgia man sentenced to prison for armed meth trafficking Published 12:26 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Press release from the United States Attorney’s Office

Middle District of Georgia

A Southwest Georgia man with a criminal history who admitted to being a “lifelong” methamphetamine supplier and who said he distributed up to three kilograms of the illegal drug per week during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic on behalf of a Mexican drug cartel was sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison this week.

Justin Harris Vinson, 42, of Warwick, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner on June 4. Vinson previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Sept. 17, 2024. Codefendant Shana Rae Black, 34, of Cordele, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 168 months to be followed by five years of supervised release on Feb. 28, after she previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Aug. 15, 2024. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Repeat convicted felons who weaponize themselves and distribute hazardous, illegal drugs in our communities will be brought to justice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker. “Alongside our law enforcement partners, our office is working nonstop to identity those offenders causing the most harm in the communities we serve, stop their criminal activities and hold them accountable.”

“Drug traffickers drive addiction and destroy communities,” said Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division stated. “DEA will use any resource necessary to remove these career criminals from our streets.”

“Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug with devastating consequences to users, their families and communities,” said to Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of FBI Atlanta. “This prosecution closes a pipeline for dangerous drugs flowing into the streets of Southwest Georgia.”

“We are committed to holding those who traffic methamphetamine accountable,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “Collaborating closely with state, local and federal law enforcement agencies, we will work to ensure justice and dismantle these dangerous networks.”

“I am incredibly proud of our agency’s relentless efforts and the strong collaboration with our local and federal partners. Methamphetamine trafficking brings dangerous consequences to our community, often resulting in tragedy and loss of life. This case highlights our dedication to safeguarding the community and demonstrates the powerful results we achieve through collaboration,” stated Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.

“This case demonstrates the daily, unwavering efforts law enforcement agents make to ensure a good case to get criminal offenders off the streets and behind bars,” said Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals. “We are proud of the cooperation demonstrated by all to ensure these repeat offenders are held accountable at the federal level, where there is no parole.”

According to court documents and statements referenced in court, a confidential informant (CI) working with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) contacted Black on Facebook to obtain methamphetamine on Oct. 27, 2022. Black sold the CI approximately 111 grams of methamphetamine at a Perry, Georgia, motel; the CI reported there was a pistol on a nightstand in the motel room next to a bulk quantity of methamphetamine. On Oct. 31, an undercover Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agent contacted Black to purchase methamphetamine and met her at the Walmart in Cordele. Under audio and video surveillance, the GBI agent purchased methamphetamine from Black.

On Nov. 2, FBI, DEA and GBI agents met with another CI to purchase methamphetamine from Vinson. Under surveillance, Vinson met the CI at his Warwick residence and traveled with Vinson to the Sunrise Inn in Cordele to meet with Black. During the transaction, Black provided 284.4 grams of methamphetamine and collected the majority of the cash payment for the drugs, with Vinson keeping $300 as a brokering fee. Vinson was seen with a firearm during the transaction.

On Nov. 7, CCSO and GBI arrested Black in Crisp County as she traveled in a vehicle back from McDonough, Georgia. A search of the vehicle revealed Black was in possession of 982.7 grams of 97% pure methamphetamine, 15.89 grams of 91% pure methamphetamine, a digital scale and several cell phones. GBI executed a search warrant on the Baymont Inn motel room in Cordele where Black was staying and found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, a small bag of suspected methamphetamine, four digital scales and bulk quantities of plastic baggies. Black’s cell phones showed extensive communications between her and known drug dealers.

On Jan. 22, 2023, Vinson purchased 15 ounces of methamphetamine in Cordele and sold 277 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine to a CI utilized by GBI in Warwick. During the transaction, the CI observed Vinson place a firearm in the center console of his vehicle. A search warrant was executed at Vinson’s residence on Jan. 26, 2023. Law enforcement located a semiautomatic pistol in his bedroom, along with five other firearms, inside of an open safe. Vinson told officers he had been selling methamphetamine in the South Georgia and North Florida area his entire life and that during the peak of COVID in 2020, he would sell approximately three kilograms of methamphetamine per week for six months on behalf of a Mexican drug cartel.

Vinson has multiple prior felony convictions for possession of methamphetamine. Black also has a previous felony conviction in Jones County, Georgia, Superior Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by GBI, DEA and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the FBI and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid prosecuted the case for the Government.