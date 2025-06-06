Crisp County Fire Rescue achieves ISO Class 4/4x rating Published 12:34 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Crisp County Fire Chief Michael Postell is announcing that Crisp County Fire Rescue recently underwent ISO review and is pleased to inform the community that Crisp County has been upgraded to a 4/4X classification. This is an improvement from the previous 5/5x classification that the department held for 10+ years.

The Insurance Services Office (ISO) collects and evaluates a community’s information on their structure fire suppression capabilities and assigns a Public Protection Classification grade. Information gathered includes emergency communications, fire department equipment, staffing, training, locations of stations, community risk reduction, and water supply systems.