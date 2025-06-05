Seatbelt violation leads to arrest

On June 3, 2025, a Crisp County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on North 7th Street after noticing that the driver of a black Toyota SUV was not wearing a seatbelt. When the vehicle came to a stop, the front-seat passenger exited the vehicle and moved to the back seat. After conducting a background check on the driver, Bryan Poole, and the passenger, Brenda Browning, it was determined that Browning had an active probation violation warrant in Crisp County.

A search of the vehicle and both occupants revealed a crystalline substance in a plastic container found in Poole’s front pocket.

Both Poole and Browning were arrested and transported to the Crisp County Jail.