Fraud arrest made

On June 4, 2025, around 3:45 A.M., Deputy Kendrick observed a black Nissan Altima with a temporary tag turning into a residence on Old Hatley Road. Given Deputy Kendrick’s familiarity with the area and its residents, he recognized that the vehicle did not belong at that location. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle began to leave the residence but then stopped and backed into the yard. After several minutes of observation, Deputy Kendrick approached the vehicle and made contact with Johnnie McNeal, who was seated in the driver’s seat. McNeal stated that he was not driving and claimed that his cousin, who had been operating the vehicle, had just left on foot.

Due to the suspicious activity, the strong odor of Marijuana, and the possibility of another suspect fleeing on foot, Deputy Kendrick called for backup, and conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle. The search revealed multiple checks, money orders, articles of mail, ATM receipts, and debit cards belonging to several victims across multiple states. A background check on McNeal revealed an active warrant for probation violation due to identity fraud out of Forsyth County. McNeal was arrested and taken to the Crisp County Jail, and the case was handed over to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office investigation division.

The investigation concluded that McNeal had stolen mail from mailboxes across Georgia and Florida. The United States Postal Inspection Service was brought in to assist with the investigation. It was revealed that one of the victims was from Worth County, prompting contact with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation by the WCSO led to them securing warrants for forgery and identity fraud. Johnnie McNeal, a 26-year-old man from Moultrie, Georgia, was transferred to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.