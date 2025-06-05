Calvin Hodge Jr. sworn in as SGTC’s new campus police chief Published 2:59 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) officially welcomed Calvin Hodge Jr. of Leesburg as its new Campus Police Chief during a recent SGTC Board of Directors meeting. SGTC President Dr. John Watford administered the oath of office, marking the beginning of Hodge’s leadership of the college’s campus safety and law enforcement efforts.

Hodge assumes the role following the retirement of longtime Chief Sammy Stone, who will conclude his service on June 30. As Campus Police Chief, Hodge will oversee public safety operations for SGTC’s Americus and Crisp County campuses, as well as off-site instructional locations.

A 2016 graduate of SGTC’s own Basic Law Enforcement Training Program, Hodge brings nine years of law enforcement experience and a strong commitment to community-focused policing. He most recently served as the Training Coordinator for the Albany State University Police Department, where he developed and facilitated employee training programs and managed departmental compliance with Georgia POST standards.

Throughout his career, Hodge has served with distinction in multiple agencies including the Dawson Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Albany State University. He has held positions as Detective Corporal and Deputy Sheriff and has experience in both patrol and supervisory roles.

Recognized for his contributions to officer development, Hodge is a POST Certified General Instructor and holds several specialized credentials in areas such as de-escalation, conflict resolution, and law enforcement training. He was named Supervisor of the Year by Albany State University’s Police Department for 2023–2024 and previously earned Officer of the Year and Traffic Officer of the Year honors from the Dougherty County Police Department.

In his new role, Hodge will lead SGTC’s efforts to maintain a safe and secure environment for students, faculty, staff, and visitors. His responsibilities include managing departmental operations, coordinating with local and state law enforcement agencies, overseeing fire prevention programs, and ensuring compliance with technical college system policies and procedures.

“Chief Hodge exemplifies professionalism, leadership, and dedication to public service,” said Dr. Watford. “We are proud to have one of our own alumni return to lead the department and continue our strong tradition of campus safety.”

Hodge is a graduate of Lee County High School and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Albany State University. He and his fiancée, Monifa Baker, reside in Lee County and are raising five children.