Update: Exa Avenue fire
Published 12:40 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025
|
Earlier this afternoon, CCFR responded to a fire at an abandoned structure on Exa Ave that was in the process of being torn down. Upon arrival, the structure was fully involved and was quickly contained. There were no occupants and no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. If you have any information concerning this fire, you can leave anonymous tip by calling the Georgia Arson Control Tip Line at 1-800-282-5804.