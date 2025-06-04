Arrest for Drug and Pandering charges Published 7:56 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

On Monday, June 2, 2025, the Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, in collaboration with the GBI Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT), arrested Steven Jones. This arrest is the result of a lengthy HEAT investigation that began in September 2024.

Steven Jones, a 42-year-old male from Buena Vista, GA, was arrested and taken to the Crisp County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including: – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) – Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Pandering