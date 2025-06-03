Williams hired as Crisp County’s next schools superintendent Published 7:43 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Jeff Moore

Contributing writer

The Crisp County Board of Education’s selection of Brandon Williams, Ph.D., as the next superintendent is the culmination of 20 years of hard work.

At a special called meeting Wednesday, May 28, the board voted to hire Williams to fill the position that will be vacant with the retirement of Superintendent Cindy Hughes at the end of June. Williams, who is currently the assistant superintendent, assumes the new role July 1.

After the board made it official, Williams said he has worked in many positions in the educational system from a substitue teacher, nutritional worker, bus driver, special special education teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

“Every step of the journey has been rooted in one belief, and that’s that every child deserves a champion,” Williams told the board. “And every community thrives when we come together for our children. To the board of education, thank you for your trust. Leadership starts at the top, and I am committed to growing together with the board.”

He said he is looking forward to sharing the responsibility of growing community through education.

Williams took time to praise his wife and children, noting that have always been at his side supporting him.

He went on to say that the voice of the community, parents and families matters, adding that the school district cannot do it alone.

“True progress happens when there’s a shared responsibility that may be schools, families and communities working together, holding each other accountable, lifting each other up and staying focused on the common goal, which is preparing our children for a future, full of promise,” Williams said. “You’re not just partners in education, you are essential. My goal is to reengage you, to strengthen our communication and continue building a cultural trust and transparency. I look forward to leading with integrity, listening with compassion, and work side by side without incredible educators, students, families, and communities in members.”

With a culture where accountability is shared, he explained that excellence is the standard and every student knows they are valued and capable of greatness.

Board members offered their congratulations to Williams after approving his three-year appointment unanimously.

Board Vice Chairman Anna Granville was the first to speak.

“Congratulations, Dr. Williams,” Granville said. “We just look forward to being a productive three years.”

Board member Jay Brinson echoed her remarks offering his praise for Williams and adding that he looks forward to working with him.

Board member Chris Anderson congratulated Williams, adding that he’s looking forward to putting even more work on him.

Board member Michelle Paul added to praise noting she has watched Williams’ career with “great admiration and I look forward to to the things that you’re going to do.”

Finally, board Chairman Joe Joe Wright said Williams will be leading 700 people who work in Crisp County Schools.

“That’s a lot in a small community, that is huge,” Wright added. “Be firm and fair in everything that you do … Congratulations”

In an interview after his appointment, Williams looked back at his career in education.

“I began my (certified) career in education in 2004, joining the Crisp County School System,” he said. “Over the past 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of serving in nearly every role within the school system, with the exception of one year spent in the Dougherty County School System.”

Pointing to the many roles his has worked through the years, Williams said each of them has shaped his perspective and strengthened his commitment to serving students, ultimately leading to my current role as assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, and student services.

Academically, Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in special education (2004) and a master’s degree in behavior disorders (2006), both from Georgia Southwestern State University.

“I later added educational leadership credentials to my master’s, and in 2016, completed my doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University,” he said. “I’m also a proud husband and father. My wife, Dr. Shanekia Williams, serves as the director of durriculum and instruction for the Dougherty County School System. Together, we’re raising two wonderful sons — Bralyn, a 10th-grade student, and Bryce, who is in third grade.

Williams said he originally planned to pursue a career in business, but everything changed when he had the opportunity to observe a special education learning environment.

“That experience had a profound impact on me and led me to change my major from business to special education,” he explained. “From that moment on, I found my true calling in education and haven’t looked back. I have a deep passion for serving others and teaching, and this career allows me to live out that passion while also honoring my faith. It’s more than a job; it’s a ministry and a mission, and I truly can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Asked about initiatives he hopes to tackle as he becomes superintendent, Williams said he has several.

“But one of my top priorities is re-engaging parents to build a strong, collaborative partnership focused on the success of our students and the well-being of our community,” he said. “Guided by the vision of “Creating a Better Crisp County Through Education,” I want to ensure our schools are welcoming environments where parents feel valued and inspired to take an active role in their children’s education.”

Williams said there are challenges that lie ahead, explaining that they must overcome existing barriers while maintaining their forward momentum.

“At the same time, we must remain focused on closing educational gaps to ensure all students have access to the opportunities they deserve,” he said.

Williams hopes to build on one of Crisp County Schools greatest strengths, the unwavering support shown toward both our educators and students.

“We are fortunate to have some of the most dedicated and compassionate staff in the state — professionals who consistently go above and beyond to meet the needs of our students and families,” he said. “ Building on this strong foundation, we aim to expand our support services and grow community partnerships to extend our reach and make an even greater impact.”

While there are potential concerns about changes that may be happening in Washington, D.C., Williams said his focus remains on using the resources we currently have to serve our students and staff effectively.

One of the primary concerns, he noted, is the potential for significant reductions in federal funding, particularly if the U.S. Department of Education is dismantled.

“Such shifts could impact key federally funded programs, including special education, which are critical to meeting the needs of many of our students,” he explained.

As superintendent, he said his focus will remain on improving student achievement, guided by the vision: “Creating a Better Crisp County Through Education.”

“I’m often reminded of the words of Nelson Mandela, who wisely said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world,’” Williams noted. “Together, we will use that power to uplift our community through education.”

He said he remains committed to being accessible to parents and all stakeholders, working side by side to continue the growth and success of this community.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always made time to listen, to reflect and to make sound, informed decisions,” Williams said. “My pledge to you is simple but strong: I will listen to understand, learn to guide informed choices, build trust through relationships, and plan intentionally for long-term success.”

To our parents, he said he encourages them to take an active role in their child’s education.

“And when challenges arise, please seek understanding,” Williams said. “Sometimes, a simple conversation can solve a problem. And when a mistake is on our end, we’ll take ownership. Accountability is a shared value, and it’s essential to strengthening our partnership.”

If anyone has concerns, he encouraged parents to speak directly with their school leaders until they gain clarity.

“Let’s not allow social media to become a barrier to progress, especially in moments of frustration,” Williams stressed. “Your voice matters. Your involvement matters. This is your community and your school system, and the words you speak help shape it.”

Williams added that he hopes together to build a stronger Crisp County because words matter and attendance matters.

“Most importantly, together, we can make a lasting difference through education,” he said.