Troop 270 holds Spring Court of Honor Published 7:47 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 held its Spring Quarter Court of Honor at the Crisp County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Monday evening, May 12, 2025. Seven Scouts earned a variety of awards, including three Scouts who earned rank advancements. Fifteen merit badges, including eight that are required to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, were awarded. The Scouts and Scouters of the Troop would like to thank Sheriff Billy Hancock and the staff of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office for the use of the facility.

Members of the Troop have been busy for the first few months of the year. In addition to their normal weekly meetings, they guys have participated in:

Frontier Heritage Days at Camp Osborn in Worth County.

Marking the graves of Union Civil War soldiers in Fitzgerald.

South Georgia Council Eagle Scout Recognition Banquet in Tifton.

Scout Sunday Service at Cordele First Church.

Merit Badge University at Camp Osborn.

Jensen Wade’s Eagle Scout Project.

The Building Leaders Dinner, hosted by the South Georgia Council at Cordele First Church.

Additionally, Scouts worked on rank advancements and merit badges at the Historic Cordele Boy Scout Hut. Among the Scouts earning awards were:

Jake Atkins, who has earned his Second Class Rank emblem. Additionally, Jake has earned his Eagle-Required Personal Fitness and elective Astronomy and Signs, Signals, and Codes merit badges.

Landon Atkins, who was awarded the Eagle-Required First Aid and elective Astronomy merit badges.

Simon Baker, who was awarded the Eagle-Required Citizenship in the Community and Personal Fitness merit badges, as well as the Fingerprinting and Shotgun Shooting elective merit badge.

Gabe Browning, who earned his Scout Rank badge, Recruiter Strip, and his Totin’ Chip, which will allow him to carry a pocketknife.

Jacob Frost, who earned the Eagle-Required Citizenship in the Community and Personal Fitness merit badges, as well as the Game Design and Home Repair elective merit badges.

Mason Phillips, who earned his Scout Rank badge and his Totin’ Chip, which will allow him to carry a pocketknife.

Jensen Wade, who was awarded the Eagle-Required Cooking and Personal Fitness merit badges. Jensen was recognized for having completed all requirements for Eagle Scout, except for his Board of Review, which should be scheduled very soon.

Three adult Scouters were recognized for their service to Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270. They were presented with service pins, in recognition of their time as registered volunteers for the Troop:

Scoutmaster John Frost was presented with his 15-year pin,

Troop Committee Member Brady Atkins was presented with his 7-year pin.

Troop Committee Member Gene Baker was presented with his 2-year pin.

Because there was no Winter Court of Honor, Troop members who participated in the South Georgia Council Camporee in October were awarded their Camporee pocket patch during the Spring Court of Honor. Merit Badge University participants received their MBU pocket patch.

Each member of the Troop was also awarded the Journey to Excellence Gold Award for 2024 to wear on their uniform.

The evening closed with reminders about upcoming events:

May 12 – The “Send My Butt To Camp” Boston Butt Sale ended today.

May 19 – Camp Physicals will be conducted at the Historic Cordele Boy Scout Hut.

May 23 – “Butt Kickin’ Butt Cookin’” and Boston Butt Pickup at the Hut.

May 24 – Flag Placement program at Andersonville National Cemetery.

May 26 – Memorial Day Flag Retirement ceremony at the Historic Cordele Boy Scout Hut.

June 8-14 – Summer Camp at Camp Old Indian near Traveler’s Rest, SC.

If you know of a boy, ages 11-17, who might like to “Live Scouting’s Adventure” or would benefit from the leadership and service opportunities offered by our program, please bring him to the Historic Cordele Boy Scout Hut most any Monday evening from 6:30-8:00. The Hut is located at 1101 South 3rd Street in Cordele.

Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 is chartered by the Cordele Kiwanis Club.