Cordele, Crisp County welcomes the Annual Regional Glider Competition & 18 meter Open Class Nationals Published 7:46 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Beginning Monday, June 2nd, 2025, the Cordele Crisp County Airport will host the Regional Glider Competition and the 18 meter National Competition both sanctioned by the Soaring Society of America (SSA.org). The City of Cordele, Crisp County, the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce, and the Crisp-County Airport offer a wonderful venue for glider pilots from all over the country to race over the fertile fields of Middle and South Georgia.

Glider pilots race high-performance sailplanes covering distances of 150-300 miles by observing the sky, terrain and weather conditions. They determine the best thermal lift and energy lines to keep them aloft and moving efficiently around the course. Normally the warm rising air in high cumulus clouds provide the best indicators of lift for flight, however days that are blue also provide many lift opportunities in the atmosphere. The racing course, known as the “race task” differs every cloudless day based upon the predicted weather conditions around the State. Pilots are required to race around specified GPS “turn points” within a set period of time with the fastest competitor winning the day. Occasionally, a pilot will be unable to return to the starting airport due to the constantly changing weather during a flight. Typically, the pilot will seek out another airport or will have to make a “land out” in a safe field. Sailplanes are much lighter and far more maneuverable than power planes and can land in very short distances. Typically, when this happens Middle and South Georgia’s residents show their real hospitality in assisting the pilot and their crew. Often landowners and pilots become new friends in sharing the adventure of cross-country soaring.

The public is invited to watch the launch and return of gliders at the Cordele Crisp County Airport. Viewing is in designated safe areas and parking is outside the fence line. Contest and airport staff will guide you to safe viewing areas to watch the launch. Chairs, umbrellas, and water are highly recommended. Tow planes will pull each glider to an altitude of 2000 feet above the airport where the sailplane releases from the tow plane and tries to remain in lift awaiting the opening of the “start gate.” The loitering gliders stay in close looking for lift and begin to climb in thermals creating “gaggles’ ‘ around the airport. The launch goal is to have all the gliders airborne in one hour which is exciting to watch as tow planes are constantly returning to the airport to hook up the next glider. The 50 plus gliders will grid on the closed runway an hour prior to the typical launch of 12:30-1 p.m. Depending on weather and the task, gliders will return between 4–5:30 p.m.

Over 53 years ago, a few soaring enthusiasts requested permission to hold a fun soaring weekend in South Georgia which led to an Annual event and the Region 5S Contest. Eventually, Cordele became the host of numerous National Soaring Contests and even a US World Soaring Team Camp. Each year, The Cordele Crisp County Airport has always provided a friendly soaring site with southern hospitality. The event is also beneficial to the county and local businesses with an influx of revenue and tax dollars when pilots and their crew patronize the many local establishments and hotels. The Soaring Society of America, Region 5 South, and Cordele Racing, LLC wish to thank the Cordele Community, Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce & Tourism and Crisp County for its continued support. Pilots often say, “when Cordele is working, the Soaring just doesn’t get much better than this!”

Event info

Location: Cordele-Crisp County Airport – Cordele, GA

Dates: June 2nd – June 11th, 2025

For more information regarding this event, please contact Chris Carter at 770-843-4099 or by email at flycordele@yahoo.com.