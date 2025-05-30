Search warrant leads to arrest
Published 7:21 am Friday, May 30, 2025
On May 29, 2025, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 614 12th Avenue East. After ensuring the house
was safe, a thorough search was conducted. The search uncovered bottles containing Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and marijuana, as well as multiple
firearms and a significant amount of U.S. currency.
Alvin Shorter, a 64-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, had outstanding warrants for:
* Aggravated Battery
* Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
* Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Shorter was arrested and taken to the Crisp County Jail and now faces these additional charges:
* 3 Counts, Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by Convicted Felon
* 3 Counts, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
* 2 Counts, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute
* 2 Counts, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute within 1000 Feet of a School
* 2 Counts, Possession of a Controlled Substance within 1000 Feet of a Park
* 2 Counts, Prescription Drugs Must Be in Their Original Container