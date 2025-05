Crisp County High School Class of 1970 – 55th Reunion Published 5:30 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The CCHS Class of 1970 will celebrate its 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, June 14, 2025, starting at 7:00 PM and going until the memories run out!

Reconnect with old friends, share stories, and celebrate over five decades since graduation.

Visit our Facebook page: CCHS-Class 1970, 50+ Reunion

Johnnie Lewis – jwlewis72@gmail.com