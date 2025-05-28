Cordele City Commission discusses retention pond maintenance Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The Cordele City Commission met May 20. City Manager Angela Redding gave a report. The minister’s meeting was held the second Thursday of May. The executive director of DayBreak Pregnancy Center, Linda Mitchell, was the speaker.

The Planning Rural Opportunities for Prosperity and Economic Leadership organization, or PROPEL, held a meeting on March 15, giving their accomplishments for 2024. The focus areas were housing and infrastructure. “The housing study was completed, workforce housing grant is in progress, and then there was a discussion regarding water and sewer capabilities for future development.”

Redding listed recent accomplishments for the city, including a successful Sip and Stroll event. University of Georgia students presented a design for Westbrook Park. The Allied building was successfully demolished, with plans to create an open-air event space. Mainstreet met with the Small Business Development Center, with a class scheduled for October. The Indigo Life Business Symposium was held last week, and was well attended.

She also gave upcoming events, including the Juneteenth Celebration, which will be hosted by the Cordele branch of the NAACP, Saturday June 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gillespie Selden. “It will include a parade in other fun events.”

Gillespie Gardens apartments also requested that the Commission close an alley due to fast drivers. The Commission voted unanimously to close the alley.

Commissioner Vesta Shepherd asked if there was anything they could do about foxes in the community. Police officer Jalon Heard stated that DNR was the ones that could remove them, but usually didn’t if they weren’t rapid. Shepherd mentioned an alternative method for dealing with them. Redding cautioned against Shepherd’s method due to potential jail time.

The City Commission also discussed the holding pond improvements. Commissioner Wesley Rainey suggested they perform regular retention pond maintenance to avoid them from clogging up again. “All the sludge runs to those retention ponds.”

Chair Joshua Deriso commented. “Also, we probably need to contact professional people to do it. I’ll be [interested] to know how well it was done, because the contract was given to somebody who had no experience in doing it.” Deriso stated they should find a responsible bidder instead of the first bidder that came. “Maybe they did a good job. Maybe they learn quickly, but I’m not as confident in that.”

The contract was given to Ricky Dawson, owner of RD lawncare. The Americus Times-Recorder has attempted to reach out to a Ricky Dawson via Facebook for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Debbie Wright, director of utilities treatment, gave a report. “The 2024 water quality report that we’ve done three times so far this year, every time I get done, there comes up another added piece of verbiage that you have to add.” The report was finally finished, and is available on the city’s Facebook page.