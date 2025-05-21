SGTC Facilities Director Jeff Wiseman to retire after 30 years of service and lifelong dedication Published 8:55 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

After three decades of dedicated service, Jeff Wiseman, South Georgia Technical College’s Facilities Director, is retiring effective June 30, leaving behind a legacy of excellence, innovation, and a commitment to life-long learning.

Hired full-time in 1993, Jeff Wiseman rose through the ranks to become a cornerstone of the organization. For over 30 years, he not only oversaw critical infrastructure and facility improvements, but also became a driving force behind the college’s reputation for a well-run, beautiful campus environment for faculty, staff, students, and visitors.

“Jeff Wiseman been the heart of our physical plant operations,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “His technical expertise is unmatched, but it’s his leadership and willingness to keep learning that made him a role model for everyone in his department and on our campus.”

What sets Jeff Wiseman apart is not just his professional accomplishments—but his commitment to lifelong learning, attention to details and an eye for innovation. He became an innovator and a problem solver by learning about every aspect of the campus facilities.

He enrolled at South Georgia Tech as a student in the Air Conditioning Technology program in 1992 under then instructor Harry Dragon. His performance in that class allowed him to gain part-time employment in the maintenance department after graduation and he never left.

“I had worked in production management prior to attending South Georgia Tech and I had two plants where I worked to close. I wanted a more stable work environment so I enrolled at South Georgia Tech in the Air Conditioning Program. It was very enjoyable being here, and I noticed how the people treated you, so I asked Mr. Dragon if he thought there was any positions open,” explained Wiseman. “And there was.”

He was hired full-time in January 1993 serving under Facilities Director Ernie Smith. He was able to move up to the Assistant Facilities Director position and after Ernie Smith’s retirement, was named Facilities Director in January 2009 and has held that position and title until now.

Wiseman worked for four different Director’s or President’s during his 30-year tenure. He was by President or Director Dea Pounders’ and then continued to work closely with three additional President’s, Jon Johnson, Sparky Reeves, and current President Dr. John Watford.

While working at SGTC, Wiseman signed up and took a number of classes in different programs, all while managing a demanding career. His academic pursuits were never for accolades alone—they directly fueled innovations in workplace efficiency, sustainability, problem solving, and team development. But he did make good grades and was on the President’s list for his academic achievements.

“The campus has completely changed over the past 30 years and everything that you see now, I got to be a part of helping make that happen,” said Wiseman. “And that is pretty cool. Everything we do here is a team effort, but I like what I do and the people I get to work with. I never dreaded getting up and coming to work. I like the work and the people here.”

During his tenure, Wiseman spearheaded numerous large-scale renovation projects, campus beautification efforts, new construction, facility modernizations, safety implementations, and energy conservation efforts, helping shape the organization’s future while honoring its legacy.

In addition to his professional and academic accomplishments, Wiseman has been a mentor to many. Younger staff looked to him not only for guidance, but also for encouragement to pursue their own educational and professional goals.

As he steps into retirement, Wiseman plans to enjoy his hobbies. He has 25 acres of land that he enjoys cutting trees, clearing up bushes, and building on. He also loves golf and fishing and spending time with his wife, Janice Wiseman, who also works at SGTC.

“I’ve always believed in staying curious and never been afraid to learn something new,” Wiseman shared. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished here together over the past 30 years. So many times, you have to be a problem solver or perform preventive maintenance while also keeping an eye to the future. I have seen the sun come up and go down here a lot of days. I have enjoyed my time here, but I’m excited for the next chapter—whatever it may bring.”

South Georgia Technical College will honor Jeff Wiseman’s retirement with a celebration on Wednesday, June 18th at 3 p.m. in the John M. Pope Center. Wiseman along with Campus Safety Director Sammy Stone, John Deere Ag Technology Instructor Wayne Peck and Retention, Coaching, and Testing Specialist Dr. Deo Michelle Cochran-Sherrod will be recognized for their years of service, educational milestones, and lasting impact at that celebration.