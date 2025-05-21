Update – Body found near 8th Street Published 9:58 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Cordele Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a deceased individual found near the corner of 8th Street and 12th Avenue earlier today.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a person lying unresponsive in the area. Upon arrival, law enforcement confirmed the individual was deceased. The individual was identified as Edward Carter of Cordele, and family members have been notified.

Although the cause of death is unknown at this time, there are no immediate signs of foul play. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was called to assist and process the scene.

The Cordele Police Department’s Investigations Division is actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities urge anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual or who may have relevant information to come forward.

Members of the public with information are encouraged to contact the Cordele Police Department Investigations Division at 229-276-2928.

The scene has been released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cordele Police Department Investigations Division. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.