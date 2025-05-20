Troop earns Journey to Excellence award for 12th time Published 1:11 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Troop 270 has earned the Journey to Excellence Gold Award for the twelfth year in a row. The Journey to Excellence program began in 2013.

To earn the award, a Troop must meet a series of benchmarks to attain the Gold Award. These include Planning & Budget, Building Scouting, Retention, Webelos-to-Scout Transition, Advancement, Short-Term Camping, Long-Term Camping, Service Projects, Patrol Method, Leadership & Family Engagement, and Trained Leadership.

The Troop must score 1000 points in 8 of 11 categories to earn Gold. There are also Bronze and Silver Awards.

This will be the last time a Troop will be able to earn the Journey to Excellence Award, as it is being discontinued by Scouting America. Members of the Troop were awarded a patch to wear on their uniform sleeves at the latest Court of Honor.