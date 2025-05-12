Published 10:40 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Funeral services for Joy Lynne Boeck of Cordele will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 15, 2025 at Andersonville National Cemetery. She passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Crisp Regional Hopital. Joy was the eldest daughter of Jack and June Fennell and born in Racine, Wisconsin. She attended Racine schools and graduated with honors from Park High School, and from the Union Grove Teachers College. She taught in many of the Racine Public schools until she became a mother. She accepted Christ as her Savior and Lord just before Thanksgiving in 1965. Joy was a children’s leader in Bible Study Fellowship, a teacher in Awana, and ministered to others with meals, chicken-rice soup often the favorite. She was a devoted reader and memorizer of Scripture, was up early to read and pray for family members, missionaries, and others who needed prayer. Joy loved to sew and quilt, often making gifts for others. She was very sacrificial, putting the needs of others before her own, including her health. Joy enriched the lives of those who knew her through sharing the gospel, praying with and for them and being a listening ear. Joy and her husband attended Racine Bible Church and First Evangelical Free Church, prior to moving to Georgia. Joy is survived by her loving husband, Bob, of sixty-one years; three sons: Peter (Denise), Daniel (Shannon), and Robert A. Grandchildren: Kayla (Matt) Overpeck, Natalie, Megan, Alyssa, Madison, Bethany (Josh) Horn, Kyle (Jericho), and Karissa and Jacqueline. She is also survived by her dear sister Jamie Hermann, brother-in-law Jim (Debbie) Boeck, and sister in-laws Mary Graves, Jan Boeck, eight great-grandchildren, and loving nieces and nephews. Three brothers-in-law preceded her in passing: Bill and Tom Boeck, James Hermann, her parents John and June Fennell, a brother John, and parent in-laws, Lesley and Doris Boeck. The family would appreciate memorial donations being sent to: Called to Peace Ministries, P.O. Box 472, Wake Forest, NC 27588; National Pancreas Foundation, P.O. Box 750046, Atlanta, GA 30374; or Ebenezer Baptist Church, Youth Missions, 118 Crisp Academy Drive, Cordele, GA 31015. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rainey Family Funeral Services, Cordele, Georgia. An on-line guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com