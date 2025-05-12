Housing, Lemurs, and GMA representatives discussed in Cordele City Commission Published 10:36 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

By Joshua Windus

The Cordele City Commission met May 6. Community Advancement Manager Maurice Hill gave his report after attending the Georgia Landbank Authority meeting. “We wanted to try to do a session where we could have the legislators talk to us virtually about the things that they’re looking to fund at the gold dome relative to land banks.”

Hill also shared his progress in setting up a funding source for people to renovate their homes.

“I had an opportunity to finally meet with Colony Bank about the angel investor program I’m trying to put together, and I’m trying to tie the two with the land bank so that the land bank can be a facilitator for helping move some of [these] angel investor projects together.”

Hill brought information about plans for a subdivision. “[I] attended the planning commission meeting for The Orchard. They withdrew their request to go back redesign the plat, and then they will come back and redo a single family only plat.”

Chair Joshua Deriso asked about the change to single family only housing.

Hill stated there were a couple of issues with the design of the subdivision, and property lines.

Deriso mentioned the need for housing in Cordele, and expressed the concern that the change would limit the number of people who could be housed.

A very unusual creature was surrendered to animal control. Police Chief Jalon Heard reported that a lemur was brought to them. “It was turned over to us because the person who had it received it as a gift . . . could not care for it any longer.”

While lemurs require an exotic pet license, the current owner did not have one. “They did not have the required license at the time they turned it over to us.”

Heard described the lemur’s behavior. “He was only 3 months old and for the most part he was chill. He was very easily frightened.”

The Commission received a ballot for the Georgia Municipal Association District 8 officers, which was created by the nominating committee. Commissioner Vesta Shepherd was included as a nominee.

Deriso commented. “It’s a no for me.” He stated he had issues with the nominees. “I don’t think that they are the best people to serve in that capacity.”

Deriso argued that Shepherd was not a fit nominee in particular. “I don’t think you should be in position to lead if you haven’t done a diligent job in your first position as a commissioner right here.” He again referred to Shepherd’s comment praising suspended City Commissioner Royce Reeves’ intelligence, and questioned her judgement considering Reeves’ conviction.

Deriso also referenced a recording, claiming that it recorded Shepherd bragging about contributing to the County Fire Chief’s heart attack.

Wesley Rainey stated he would vote yes. He asked if he could respond to Deriso’s comments. “Because a lot of that right there is off base and out of context.”

Deriso argued it was not out of context. “We’re voting for someone to represent this district who has not shown that they have done their job.”

Shepherd and Rainey voted for approval, and Deriso and Commissioner Isaac Owens voted against it. The ballot can be submitted with no action taken. Lacking a consensus, the Commission decided to submit it as no action taken.