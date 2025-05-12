Change eyed to simply Crisp schools use of Google Workspace Published 10:38 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

By Jeff Moore

Contributing writer

The Crisp County Board of Education is reviewing changes for each of its schools’ student handbooks for the new school year that begins Aug. 1.

During its workshop meeting Wednesday, May 7, Superintendent Cindy Hughes said the big change this year will be changing to an opt-out program for Gmail accounts for students.

She explained that the technology department asked for the change from the current system, which requires paperwork to be signed for each student to be able to use Google Workspace.

“That’s just a lot of paper for the technology department to try to collect over 3,000 forms,” Hughes said. She further explained that this method was set up during the COVID-19.

With the proposed handbook change, she said parents would have a form in the new handbook that would also be available online to opt out of Google Workspace.

Hughes said Crips County schools use Google calendar, documents, classroom and Gmail from primary through high school. Only pre-kindergarten does not use the Google suite.

“They use their Google Workspace for education accounts to sign into their Chromebooks,” Hughes said.

The board of education will further review and consider the handbooks for approval at its May 10 regular meeting.

Beta Club convention

The board of education will consider approving a Crisp County Middle School Beta Club request for a field trip to attend the organization’s national convention.

“These students will be transported by their parents,” Hughes told the board.

The request would allow two students to attend the National Beta Convention in Kissimmee, Florida, June 26-29.

Sponsors Kayla Pflueger and Shane Hollingsworth stated in the request that in addition to the parents, there will be two chaperons in attendance.

The board will consider the field trip request at its May 12 regular meeting.

Fundraising requests

The board of education has two requests to raise funds.

The Crisp County High School football program is planning to hold a scoreboard fundraiser using online applications.

Hughes said the funds collected will be used for player packs, snacks, protein, equipment and meals.

The second is from the Crisp County Middle School basketball cheer team seeking approval for three fundraising activities.

Sponsor Precious Ashton said the team hopes to hold the fundraising events to offset the cost of uniforms and gear, cheer materials, team snacks and to help host an end-of-season banquet to recognize the team’s hard work and accomplishments.

The first is a calendar fundraiser with donations of $1 to $31, depending on the date. This request states that friends and family can choose a day to sponsor and donate the dollar amount. If each cheerleader complete a full calendar, the request said it can raise up to $465 per person.

The second is a spaghetti plate fundraiser that is open to the school and the community. The menu will include spaghetti, bread and a drink for $10 per plate. If at least 100 plates can be sold, the request said it would raise $1,000 or more.

The team’s third request is to hold a mini cheer camp. The one day camp would be designed for primary and elementary age students. Participants will have the chance to learn basic cheers, a routine and receive a T-shirt. Camp registration fee will be $25 per child. The goal is to enroll at least 30 participants for $750 total revenue.

The board will consider approval of these fundraising requests at its May 12 regular meeting.

Busy schedule ahead

Hughes reviewed what will be a couple of busy months ahead for Crisp County schools and the board of education.

May will wrap up the end of the school year, she noted, while much of June will be used to work on and adopt the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget for the district.

Noteworthy events include:

May 12: Regular board of education meeting, 6:30 p.m.

May 14: Called board of education meeting, 6:30 p.m.

May 21: Last day of school, early release.

May 22: Celebration of retirees, Crisp County Middle School, auditorium, 9 a.m. Additionally, post planning for teachers.

May 23: Graduation 8 p.m. Along with post planning for teachers.

May 26: Memorial Day holiday.

May 28: Called board of education meeting, 6:30 p.m.

June 3: Board of education work session and budget workshop, 6:30 p.m.

June 5-7: Georgia State School Board Association summer conference and delegate assembly.

June 9: Board of education regular meeting and first budget public hearing with tentative adoption, 6:30 p.m.

June 17: Whole board governance training, 6 p.m.

June 26: Called board of education meeting for second budget hearing and final adoption, 6:30 p.m.

July 3: Holiday (buildings closed).

July 9: Board of education work session, 6:30 p.m.

July 16: Board of education regular meeting, 6:30 p.m.

July 28-31: Teacher pre-planning.

Aug. 1: First day of school.

The upcoming activities list also included the school district’s energy conservation days: June 6, 13, 20 and 27; and July 4, 11, 18 and 25.