Fullington students tour Dooly County Library Published 5:54 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Today Mrs. Grinolds’ 4th and 5th grade students toured the Dooly County Library, in Vienna. In class they have been learning about the resources the library has to offer. While visiting they learned all about the services they provide the community, and then they had a scavenger hunt. Some students were able to find pictures of their parents and grandparents in the older Fullington Academy yearbooks.