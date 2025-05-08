Faith based minister’s meeting welcomed DayBreak Pregnancy center

It is always good to welcome new attendees to the City of Cordele’s Faith-Based Minister’s Meeting. Today they welcomed Linda Mitchell, Executive Director of the Daybreak Pregnancy Center in Vienna, GA.

Daybreak Pregnancy is place where parents that need alittle extra help. Their center is a place where the parents have a place that supports mothers and family’s by offering support, classes, baby needs from diapers, clothes, furniture, toys, and so much more! Items are donated as gifts of love. Some items are new and some items are gently used. The love and support from caring volunteers is always free of charge! Contact The Day Break Pregnancy Center and see if they can help you or someone you know! If you know of a young lady that could use a formal dress please go check it out! If you have some items you’d like to donate please do! Located in Vienna Georgia! See link below for more information: