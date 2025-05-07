Wade completes Eagle Scout project Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

by Britt Brinson

Congratulations to Life Scout Jensen Wade, who has completed his Eagle Scout Service Project, a pair of boot dryers for the City of Cordele’s two fire stations. The project beneficiary is the Cordele Fire Department

.Several people donated to help purchase the materials and hardware for the project. The boot dryers were assembled at the Historic Cordele Boy Scout Hut on May 5, 2025. The dryers were painted at the Hut the next morning. They have placed in the city fire stations.

Troop 270 Scouts who assisted Jensen with his project were Gabe Browning and Mason Phillips. Adult Scouters who assisted were Jensen’s dad and Charter Organization Representative David Wade, Assistant Scoutmaster Britt Brinson, and Troop Committee Chair Terry Fennel. Mr. Bentley Griffin, a family friend, cut the pipe and participated in the assembly.

The Eagle Scout Service Project, or simply Eagle Project, is the opportunity for a Scout in the Boy Scouts of America to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of their community. This is the culmination of the Scout’s leadership training, and it requires a significant effort on his or her part. The project must benefit an organization other than the B.S.A., and it cannot be performed for an individual or a business or be commercial in nature. Completing an Eagle Project is a requirement in order for Scouts to attain the Eagle Scout rank.