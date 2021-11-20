Mary Frances ‘DC’ Adams
Funeral services for Mary Frances ‘DC’ Adams of Cordele died Friday, November 19, 2021 at her residence at the age of 72. She was preceded in death by a son, Bubba Adams and siblings, Jack Sheffield, Billy Sheffield and Pat Pearson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. DC as she was lovingly known was born in Rochelle and was the daughter of the late James Wilburn Sheffield and Margaret Virginia Henry Sheffield. She was a homemaker and a member of the ‘old’ Cordele Church of God, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. DC was a devout Christian and her purpose in life was to bring others to Jesus. She was always a faithful witness for the Lord whenever the opportunity arose. She loved to cook and it was a delight to her to cook wonderful meals for her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains and was a huge Elvis fan. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. DC is survived by her husband of 51 years. Charles Jackson Adams of Cordele; two daughters Bobbie Jo Brandenburg and her husband, Ed, and Doris Virginia Adams, all of Cordele; a brother, Charles Sheffield of Cordele; a sister and her husband, Shirley and Billy Persall of Cordele; six grandchildren, Cameron Adams, Chelsea Adams, Damien Justin Tedders, Aron Mckail Noyes, Michael Brandenburg, Joshua Evans Brandenburg and Madison Williams; and four great-grandchildren, Ellie Grace Tedders, Avie Tedders, Addie Jo Tedders and Blaine Carter Williams. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Carrie Blanton Alvarado
Carrie Blanton Alvarado of Kathleen passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. Graveside Funeral services will be held at 2:00... read more