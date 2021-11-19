Dooly County Schools System recognizes REACH Scholars

On Wednesday, November 17th, the Dooly Co. School System recognized its REACH GA Scholars for the 2021-2022 school year. Congratulations to Kimora Odom and Kaleb Green for being selected.

REACH Georgia is the state of Georgia’s first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program. The mission is to ensure that Georgia’s academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school, access college and achieve postsecondary success. The students are selected in the eighth grade and mentored throughout the high school years upon graduation.

Local dollars are solicited to match scholarship funds. If you would like to donate to our Dooly County School System’s REACH GA Scholars Mentorship Program, please contact Mrs. Duncan at the following email address: yolanda.duncan@dooly.k12.ga.us

