Sherrie Blanton Adams of Cordele passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday beginning at Noon. Sherrie was born in Hogansville, Georgia to the late Jasper Hubert Blanton and Mary Frances Glass Blanton. She was a member of New Covenant Assembly of God and the TOPS Club of Cordele. Sherrie loved to sing, and more than anything else, she loved her family. Sherrie was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl E. Blanton. and Marvin E. Blanton; sister, Barbara Collins; and her parents. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Adams; daughter, Kelly Adams Ferguson (Heath) of Columbus; brother, Larry Blanton (Lois) of Vienna; sister, Pat Fox (Larry) of Kingsland; grandchildren, Troy Sanchez, Wyatt Ferguson, and Waylon Ferguson all of Cordele, Sierra Jacobson of Woodbine, IA, and Kaleb Ferguson of Kingsville, TX; and great-grandchildren, Addison Jacobson and Chloe Jacobson. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

