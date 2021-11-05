A graveside service for Minnon Wardlow Veal of Cordele will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Minnon, 58, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Crisp County. Born in Ashburn, he was the son of the late Bige Donald Veal and Ella Louise Wardlow Veal. Minnon loved anything outdoors so being a farmer and working with cows was his ideal. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved watching his Olivia play ball. He loved his time with family and was always interested in whether the ‘Dawgs’ won or lost. Minnon is survived by his life-long companion, Teresa Morrison of Cordele; two daughters, Regan Veal of Tifton and Olivia Veal of Cordele; his mother, Louise Wardlow Veal of Cordele; siblings, Pamela (Danny) Sutton of Rochelle and Tim (Edna) Veal and Tanya (Stacey) Veal, all of Cordele; nephew, Bige Veal of Cordele and niece, Cassie Sutton of Rochelle. Memorials to the Union Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 4267 Cemetery Road, Pitts, GA 31072 would please the family. The family may be contacted at the home of Tanya Veal, 2178 Tremont Road, Cordele. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

