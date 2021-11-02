Two Cordele municipal races will be decided by runoff elections.

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing editor

Isaac Owens’ 129 votes toppled incumbent Jeanie Bartee with 46. Owens will face

Don Cole with 85 votes in a runoff for the Ward Three seat,

The race for City Commission Chairman also resulted in a runoff election

between the incumbent John Wiggins with 562 votes and Joshua Antwan Deriso

with 373. Davontae Hunt received 59 votes and Ricky Redding received 240.

In Cordele Ward Two, incumbent Royce Reeves soundly defeated Ulysses Morgan

241-97.

Cordele voters approved the E-SPLOST referendum 1,436 for to 402 opposed.

In the races for Vienna City Council, John Mathis soundly defeated Willie Davis

244 to 107 while Walter “Coach” Brown’s 170 votes defeated challengers Andre

Sneed with 74 and Cenitha Redding with 103.

In Lilly, Arthur Roney defeated Sylvester Granville, 21 to 11 for mayor while

Alonzo Daniels and George W. Royal were unopposed for their City Council seats.

Justin Bridges, Lurry Brown and Meredith Lester were unopposed and retained

their seats on the Unadilla City Council.

In Byromville, Joseph Keith Lamberth was unopposed for another term as mayor

as were incumbents Conshelloah Clayton and Thomas B. Bragg for their city council

seats. Incumbent Suzette B. Grantham defeated Shantinika Felton 44-24 to retain

her city council seat. Bryomville voters voted 35 No to 24 yes to allow fluoridation

of the water supply.

Wilcox County voters approved an E-SPLOST 271-21.