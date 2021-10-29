Adalia Royal Johnston died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in Warm Springs, GA – it was her 77th birthday. She was born in Savannah and lived in Georgia most of her life. She was the daughter of Allen Monroe and Ella Spires Royal. Adalia was dedicated to caring for and helping people from all walks of life. She worked 24 years as a PT/OT Tech at Roosevelt Institute in Warm Springs, GA. Affectionately known as “DāDā,” she opened her home to anyone who called on her and there was always a place at her table for anyone who wanted to eat. Vivacious and full of energy, she had the gift of gab and never met a stranger. Adalia enjoyed all kinds of music (especially playing her piano), playing and teaching bridge, traveling and adventures with friends, and she never passed up a yard sale.

She is survived by her five children, Patricia Thomley, Tracy Moore (Clements Barnes), John (Joy) Johnston III, Angela Dillard (John Norman), Allen Johnston (Tracey Woods); her eight grandchildren, James Crossway, Michael Barnes, Daniel Moore, Chris Rutherford, Joshua Barnes, Cory Crossway, Maegan Crossway, Selena Johnston; two honorary grandchildren, Kristen Armstrong and Ryan Etheredge, an honorary great grandchild, “Baby Woods” Armstrong; a sister, Lu Seymour; two nieces, Lisa Johnston and Amber Seymour; and a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her beloved Dr. Paul Peach, and her great granddaughter Braylee LeAnn Crossway.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Arabi Cemetery with Pastor Kristen Armstrong, MDiv. officiating. Special music will be provided by Ryan Etheredge and Aprille Ellis, the talents of whom were fostered and nurtured by Adalia’s lifelong love of music. Co-interment with her beloved Dr. Peach will follow, with Rainey Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of your choice.

