CORDELE – Memorial services for Gabriel “Gabe” Hobbs Jordan, 48, will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, October 29, 2021, in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Bro. Lee Guerry will officiate the service. The family will receive friends following the service. Gabe passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital.

Gabe was born in Knob Noster, Missouri at Whiteman Air Force Base on October 15, 1973. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Evans Jordan, his maternal grandparents, Audrey and C. W. Hobbs, and his paternal grandparents, Gladys Logue Jordan and Harmon Geiger Jordan, Sr.

Gabe was Star Student and Valedictorian for the Crisp County High School Class of 1991. He received his Journalism Degree from Georgia Southern writing for the Statesboro Herald newspaper. Following graduation, Gabe moved to Atlanta for an extended time to work with Commissioner Tommy Irvin at the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Upon returning to Cordele, he was affiliated with Walls Outlet, Coleman Trucking and as editor and managing editor for The Cordele Dispatch.

Gabe is survived by his sons: Avery Jordan and Hunter Rhodes; his mother: Betty Jordan; his sister: Laura Holder and her husband Jeffrey; his nephew and niece: Wyatt Holder and Audra Holder; mother of his son: Patricia Barrett Braddy; and a very large extended family.

Gabe was blessed with a beautiful heart and deep love for his family and friends.

