Wayne Helms Moore

December 26, 1943 — October 25, 2021

“The-Man-in-the-Black-Hat”

Christian; Cowboy; Citizen Soldier; Farmer; Hay Maker; Super Wing Shooter; Land Steward; Soil Conservationist; Hog Scalder; Gator Killer; Dog Trainer; Rose Horticulturist; Satsuma Arborist; Kubota Cruiser; Ford Truck Faith-holder; Gunsmith; Shelter Constructor; Welder; Plumber; Electrician; Master Mechanic; HVAC Expert Technician; Machinist; Carpenter; Mason; Freemason; Legendary Lumberjack; Goat Rancher; Dove Devotee; Dickies Donner; Potato Plower; Okra Offerer; Collard Green Giver; Squash Planter; Cornhusker; Sugarcane Cultivator; Pea Picker; Thai Assignee; Spanish Sportsman; Black Hills Hauler; Okie; Offutt Office Engineer; Kunsan Cold Warrior; Egyptian Desert Defender; Barbeque Pit Master; No-Fly-Zone Sniper; Deep Fryer; Moonshiner; Scuppernong Vintner; Louis L ‘Amour Aficionado; Red Wing Wearer; Stetson Styler; John Deere Driver; Fence Builder; Hog Show Hustler; Oyster Eater; Deer/Antelope/Elk Hunter; Terrace Grader; Perpetual Prankster; Sharpshooting Rifleman; Turtle Terminator; Sears Serviceman; Brim Baiter; Catfisherman; Pond Aquaculturist; Snake Rustler; Bull Whisperer; FFA BFF

Chief Master Sergeant United States Air Force.

Mean Old Man; Secret Soft-Heart

Husband; Dad; Granddaddy

We Love you,

Bobbie

Doug, Monique, Ben, Olivia, Anna

Tammy, Richard, Lauren, Tate

Funeral Ceremony at Andersonville National Historic Site Cemetery, 496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville, GA 31711. Friday, October 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Wayne Moore to the Georgia FFA Foundation, P.O. Box 237, Swainsboro, GA 30401.

