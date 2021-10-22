Richardson sentenced to life without parole

On Wednesday, October 20th the Crisp County Superior Court sentenced George Richardson to life without parole for his role in the malice murder of Carnell Saintville, and an additional twenty years without parole for an aggravated assault on a separate victim in the same case. Judge Christopher Hughes presided over the trial, Crisp County jury verdict, and the sentencing. Richardson had three prior felony convictions and was sentenced as a recidivist.

Richardson, a 29 year old from Tampa, Florida, was involved the September 2015 shooting of Saintville. The Cordele Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation uncovered a checkcashing scheme connected to Richardson, Saintville and others. When the checks failed to clear, Richardson and his associates traveled from Tampa to Cordele, lured Saintville away from his home, and shot into Saintville’s vehicle shooting Saintville and narrowly missing his passenger. Saintville died shortly thereafter from his gunshot wound.

District Attorney Brad Rigby appreciates the Cordele Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their efforts that brought this case to trial.