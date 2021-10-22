Kemp extends deadline for Reeves inquiry
By Neil McGahee
Managing Editor
Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday extending the deadline by 60 days for a review commission to report its findings about the arrest
In August, a Crisp County grand jury returned a five-count true bill indicting Ward 2 City Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. on two counts of felony obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
The charges arose from a fatal accident in June at 4th Street and 24th Avenue in Cordele, where Reeves allegedly pushed a Georgia State Patrolman in an effort to get beyond the police line surrounding the scene.
Reeves allegedly said, “you have to listen to me, I’m a city commissioner” before shoving the trooper.
In September, Kemp announced the formation of a commission to determine whether Reeves should be suspended from his duties.
Kemp said the review board would investigate the incident and make a recommendation on suspension within 14 days.
On October 15, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 45-5-6(c), members of the review commission requested a 60-day extension in order for the commission to issue its report. The request was approved by Kemp extending the deadline to Tuesday, December 14.
City candidates vie for votes at political forum
Davontae Hunt, candidate for Cordele City Commission Chairman, speaks at the Crisp County Political Forum Thursday as his opponent, incumbent... read more