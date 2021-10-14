Rose Leggett hired as Math Instructor at South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center

Rose Leggett of Byromville, GA, has been hired as a full-time Mathematics Instructor for South Georgia Technical College’s Crisp County Center Campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Leggett will report to Julie Partain, Dean of Enrollment Management on the Crisp County Center, and SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers.

“South Georgia Technical College is pleased to be able to offer this math instructor position to an individual with Rose Leggett’s qualifications,” said SGTC President Dr. Watford. “She has a wealth of instructional experience and I believe that she will do an outstanding job for the college and for our students. Please join me in welcoming Rose Leggett to the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center.”

Leggett has been a full-time Mathematics Instructor for Albany Technical College since 2013 and worked part-time for Albany Tech since 2013. Prior to joining Albany Tech, she was the Assistant Director of the Math Lab for Darton College. She has also worked as an adjunct math instructor at Albany State University.

She has a B.A. in Mathematics from Albany State University and a M.Ed. in Mathematics Education from Albany State University. In addition to serving as an instructor, Leggett has also served as a National Technical Honor Society Advisor, General Core Advisory Committee member, worked with Students with Learning Disabilities and retention and recruitment. She is a member of the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

#

Photo: Rose Leggett joins South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center as full-time Math Instructor.