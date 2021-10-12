Julian Heath Parker, 96, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Born in Richmond Hill on January 28, 1925 to parents Arthur Perry and Agnes Parker, he lived a rich and colorful life, and he was a spinner of rich and colorful tales. He dearly loved his family and was dearly loved by them. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Andersonville National Cemetery in Andersonville, Georgia.

His first job was an errand boy for Henry Ford as a child. He later delivered milk (and maybe a little Kennedy moonshine) from a horse drawn wagon. He was drafted into the Army on May 14, 1943 during World War II when he was 18 years old. He served in the European Theatre, mainly in England and France, where he received several medals including two Purple Hearts. He later worked for the West family on Ossabaw Island. There he became interested in photography when Sandy West created the Genesis Project, an interdisciplinary artists’ colony, in 1970. After moving to Americus, GA, he worked as a mechanic, bus driver for Magnolia Manor and as an associate at Wal-Mart before retiring.

He loved to ¨piddle¨ outside, build things from reclaimed wood, work on cars and was known to wrestle a gator or two.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; his son, Tommy (Linda); his four grandchildren, Cathy Parker, Allison (Jason) Hughes, Jeff (Leandra) Parker and Heath (Courtney) Parker; and seven great-grandchildren, Harley, Michael, William, Riley, Katherine, Heath and Perry; and extended family, Stephanie (William) Strayer and her daughter Lara, John Moudy, Jay (Missy) Moudy and his children Kayla and Abbie.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty; his son, Allen; his daughter-in-law, Susan; and his siblings, Vivian Callahan, Stanfield Parker, Roger Parker, Hollis Parker and Bobby Parker.

