Mrs. Johnnie Mae Helms, 93, of Hawkinsville, Ga., passed away on October 12, 2021 at Pinewood Manor Nursing Home. Clark Funeral Home in Hawkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. A private, family-only graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Pineview, Georgia with Reverend Danny Allen officiating.

Mrs. Helms was preceded in death by her parents, Dela Mae and John Henry Rhodes; husband, Thomas Roy Helms; daughter, Pat Atkins (Larry); son, Tommy Helms; sisters, Martha Edna Bloodworth (George); Annie Laura Livingston (Jeff); brothers, David Meyer Rhodes (Patricia); James Luther (Bud) Rhodes (Elise); Edmund Eugene Rhodes; niece Dianne Bentley (Ed), nephew Danny Bloodworth, niece, Mary Richey.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Helms Abney (Stuart), granddaughter, Lisa Coody (Curtis), great-grandchildren, Caitlin Coody and Jacob Coody; grandson, Scott Southerland; granddaughter, Candace Howard, great-grandson, Trevor Howard; granddaughter, Allison Southerland, great-granddaughter, Sydnee Southerland and great-grandson, Cameron Salter.

Mrs. Helms was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hawkinsville.

The Family askes due to COVID please wear a mask.

The family asks that donations be made to Pope City Baptist Church, C/O Lisa Fuller, 2088 Gordon Road, Rochelle, Georgia, 31079.

