High Rock Festival Returns to Pitts

After a rain-soaked festival last years, organizers expect sunny skies

By Neil B. McGahee, Managing Editor

The second annual High Rock Music & Makers Festival returns to Pitts for its second year, Saturday, October 16th at the Pitts Recreational Field.

“Last year, a group of us got together and we were trying to think of something unique to do and support local musicians during the pandemic while also showcasing our community,” said Kristyn Griffin, festival director.

She said Wilcox County Chief Magistrate Judge and avid musician Shawn Rhodes had the idea for the festival

“The festival came about from some Pittsonians wanting to bring something to our town unlike any other local festival,” Rhodes said. “Going into our second year, we are really proud of how this festival has evolved and how our community has embraced it.”

Should festival goers be feeling tight from the night before, Wild Child Yoga from Perry is offering a free 45-minute pre-jam flow when the gates open at 11am. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat or blanket.

The first band hits the stage at noon and the music continues well into the night.

The headliner, Macon-based, “Parts and Labor” offers Southern-fried rock.

“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing our blend of southern-fried rock and roll to the good people of Pitts,” said Gregg Kearney of Parts and Labor. ’Pitts is just around the corner from Macon so its nice to play for our neighbors in their back yard. It’s kind of an extended family.”

Griffin said she was excited to see the return of music festivals after the pandemic.

“The fact that music festivals are coming back gets me pumped,” she said. “Just the hang itself is great. Something about the music, food, sights and smells that is great.”

Other performers include “Matt McMillan and The City Limits,” a Wilcox County band, “Bonnie Blue,” “The River Miles,” “Ms. Parks and The Wreck,” The Page Brothers,” Kill Your Darlings, Shane Bridges, BAS and James Worsham.

In addition to the music, the festival will host about 40 makers and vendors.

“It’s a whole array of Georgia-made products,” Griffin said. “Hailing from all across the state, they will be offering hand-made items like soaps, jewelry, local art, wood-working and crafts.”

They will be joined by food and beverage vendors like Bodega Brew in Perry selling Georgia beers and wines, Barbeque from Ruebens, Kona Ice, the Brownbrook Market and a Mexican food vendor. festival.

Matt McMillan, local musician and festival board member, believes the charm of a small town like Pitts and the talent being showcased will make it a unique experience for the city and its attendees.

“This festival is really special because it is somehow able to highlight the beauty and love of a small town, while maintaining an emphasis on creators of all kinds from the area,” he said. “My goal is that the festival will serve as an opportunity to show that big things are still happening in small towns across Georgia, and furthermore there is art being created in those places. I hope that through the continued cooperation that I’ve seen in the preparation for this year and last year, that the region will see that we are as serious about creators as other larger cities are.”

Tickets for the High Rock Music & Makers Festival are $10 each and may be purchased on the festival website, www.highrockfest.com or at the gate.