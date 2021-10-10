Roy Jefferson Pipkin of Cordele passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Cordele Health and Rehab. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Arabi Cemetery. Roy, 92, was born in Arabi and was the son of the late Samuel Jefferson Pipkin and Mary Perry Pipkin. A veteran of the United States Army, he was a farmer (RET) and loved all the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, especially enjoying hunting dove and quail. He loved his family above all else and was a devoted husband for 41 years and a loving father to his children. His kind eyes and smile always reflected his gentle nature. Roy is survived by wife, Karen Sue Pipkin of Cordele; his children, a daughter, Mary Kathryn McKinnon of Tifton and a son, Brian (Kathleen) Mitchell of Huntville, AL; a sister, Marie (Rayford) Plummer of McDonough; six grandchildren, granddaughters, Maria Mitchell and Isabella Mitchell and grandsons, Brendan Mitchell, Eli Mitchell, Daniel Mitchell, and Elijah McKinnon; and several nieces and a nephew. Memorials made to the Arabi-Antioch Cemetery Fund, c/o Lindsey Sword, P.O. Box 177, Arabi, GA 31712 or to Reflections Hospice, 202 East 4th Avenue, Cordele, GA 31015 would be appreciated by the family. Due to the prevalence of COVID, the family requests that all in attendance at the service please wear a mask. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com