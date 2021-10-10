Ann Jackson Krause of Cordele, GA, passed away at her residence on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the age of 84. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family.

A service to honor her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Cordele First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin Ringstaff Jackson and Ethel Smith Jackson, a sister Jane Jackson, all of San Marcos, TX, Her husband of 59 years, WG Willie Krause and a son Scott Krause.

Ann was an active member of Cordele First United Methodist Church and a member of the Wesley Sunday School class. She will be remembered for her love of the holidays especially Christmas, her passion for cooking and entertaining, never missing any of her children or grandchildren’s ball games, her love for travel, and her many pranks (if you know you know). Ann loved and treasured spending time with her many friends and you would often find them playing cards, having coffee, enjoying a swim, or catching up. She always opened her home and her pool to everyone and loved to throw a good party. Ann always had a positive outlook on life no matter the situation. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of a sense of obligation, but because that was just who she was.

Ann is survived by two sons, Todd Krause, Jackson Krause and his wife Claire, and a daughter in law Dana Krause all of Cordele; six grandchildren, Ellie Tompkins and her husband Cam, Will Krause, Maddie Krause, Parker Krause, Jack Krause and Beau Krause.

The family will receive friends following the service at the Krause home at 815 East 19th Avenue.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest registry is available at www.raineyfuneral.com