James Devon ‘Bonnie’ Morrison of Cordele passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Navicent Medical Center in Macon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial following in Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. James, 87, was born in Cullman, AL to the late Sylvester V. Morrison and Bernice Victoria Ergle Morrison. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lisha Olds and siblings, Sanford Morrison, Dovie Ramsey and Betty Thirlaway. James was a farmer and a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He loved all the outdoors, from riding his tractor and putting seeds in the ground and watching them grow, to hunting and fishing. He loved to sit around and talk and tell tales of the old days, of growing up and life back ‘in the day.’ James always wore a smile and had a kind word for all that he met. Most of all he loved his family, a devoted husband for 69 years, and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. James is survived by wife, Betty Sue Morrison of Cordele; two sons, Terry D. (Ann) Morrison and Dennis Morrison, all of Cordele; two daughters, Cindy Morrison of Cordele and Wanda Lynn Morrison of Fairhope, AL; four grandchildren, Teresa Morrison, Michael Morrison, Jade (Daniel Lewis) Olds and Nikki Perdue; and four great-granddaughters, Raine Morrison, Ella Morrison, Olivia Veal and Audrey Olds; and a brother Cranford Morrison of Florida. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services.