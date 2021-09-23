Thelma W. Leonhardt, age 73, of 1006 Bonner Drive, Perry, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins.

Born in Warner Robins, she was the daughter of the late Joe Wilson and Ruby Bell Wilson. For many years, Thelma worked as a waitress at the Towne House and the All State Truck Stop in Unadilla. Later, she became a homemaker. She and her late husband, Darrelle Leonhardt loved spending time at their property on Lake Sinclair and riding their pontoon boat all around the lake.

She is survived by her sons, Don Baker of Fort Valley and J. R. Mason (Brandy) of Cordele; her daughter, Wendy Baker of Warner Robins; her sisters, Glenda Hunt (Claude) of Spring Hill, FL and Jerrie Cross (Dennis) of Unadilla; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, September 25 in the chapel of Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla with Rev. Joe Daniel officiating.

The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street, Macon, 31201.

Friends may register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.

Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.