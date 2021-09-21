Dooly student chosen to serve on state advisory board

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

A Dooly County High School student, Brian Chen, was selected by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the State Superintendent of School Richard Woods student advisory board.

More than 1,000 applications were submitted and Chen was one of 66 students statewide to be accepted.

The students were selected according to essays they wrote about the ways they felt they could assist others in education.

“I wrote my paper about my ideas for reinvigorating libraries,” Chen said. “Look at our library, there’s no one in there. I want to offer ideas for attracting people back to the library and see people reading again.”

Chen said he doesn’t know exactly what serving on an advisory board means.

“I guess I will find out after we meet,” he said.

"I am so excited about this piece of great news for our school!," crowed DCHS Principal Jerry Sanders over the school's loudspeaker. "One of our very own, Brian Chen has been selected to serve on the State Superintendent of Schools Student Advisory. Being selected is an excellent opportunity for Brian. Please congratulate him on this great accomplishment."

Chen is a junior at DCHS and hopes to become a surgeon. He said he hopes to attend Georgia Tech, Emory University or the University of Georgia.