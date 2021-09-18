Ricky Flanders, 56 of Rebecca, passed away September 16, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m Friday, September 24, 2021 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will greet friends prior to the service Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m. Born in Hawkinsville, he was the son of the late Cordie Daniel Flanders and Ruth Evelyn Tripp Flanders. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Cordie Flanders, Jr., Patsy Johnson and Susan Clark. Ricky loved fishing and making people laugh. He always said he could have been a stand-up comedian if they hadn’t made him sit down. He had a beautiful sense of humor and loved his family with all his heart, especially his wife. Ricky was a paraplegic but he still loved life, was happy within himself. This made him innovative and always looking for newer and better ways to do things. Ricky is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sharon Clark Flanders; four daughters, Rachel Flanders (Chris) of Ashburn, Andrea Brady (Corey) of Rebecca, Danielle K. Nadekow (Sara) of Warner Robins and Jessica Lynne Wong (Bobby) of Hawaii; three sisters, Norma Jean Stanley (James) of Mississippi, Janice Arnette of Americus and Tami Amerson (Greg) of Vienna; ten grandchildren, Katelyn Aultman, Nicholas Cook, Aaron Chase Fernandez, Bea Fernandez, Ann Brady, Lindy Brady, Caleb Brady, Adalia Marcelain, Xander Wong and Natasha ‘Niki’ Brady. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com