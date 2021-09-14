Willis Russell Collins, 76, of Rebecca passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his residence.

Willis was born on April 3, 1945 in Crisp County to the late Doss Russell and the late Corrie Odom Collins. He was a very successful farmer and businessman. Willis was the charter chairman of Community National Bank and a current board member of South Georgia Banking Company. He was founder of WBT in Rebecca, founder of Turnex, and founder of Cotton Warehousers. He was a former stockholder and manager of Arabi Gin and a stockholder in Arabi Peanut. He was also a deacon at Rebecca Baptist Church. Willis was recognized as the Turner County Citizen of the Year as well as Farm Family of the Year. An avid sportsman, he loved to hunt, fish, and play golf. His passion was farming, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Collins of Rebecca; two daughters, Chesann Thompson of Perry and Rhonda Browning of Valdosta; two sons-in-law, Michael Thompson of Perry and Brian Browning of Valdosta; brother, Don Collins of Rebecca; and grandchildren, William Michael Thompson of Atlanta, Hallie Collins Thompson of Perry, and Baylee Caroline Browning of Valdosta. Willis is also blessed and survived by numerous extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Lindora Roberts Collins, and sister, Doris Collins Norman.

Sunset services will be held at 6:00PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Harmony Baptist Church cemetery with visitation following outside of the Harmony Baptist Church social hall.