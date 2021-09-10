Juvenile killed in ATV Accident

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

On September 9, 2021, a little after 7:00 p.m. Crisp County Communications E-911 dispatched first responders to Penny Lane after receiving reports that a juvenile was involved in a single ATV accident. Crisp County EMS transported the child to Crisp Regional Hospital. Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. There were no other victims involved. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire Rescue, and Crisp COunty Emergency Medical Services responded to this accident.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic accident,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.