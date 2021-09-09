Joyce Powers Tillirson, age 76, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at home. She was born on February 2, 1945 in West Palm Beach, Florida, to the late Albert Watts Powers, Sr. and Mae Sargent Powers. Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Watts Powers, Jr. and her former husband, Ed Tillirson. Joyce is survived by her two sisters, Anna M. Powers of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Rita Powers of Atlanta, Georgia, and her nieces, Belinda (Charles) Hulen, Liz (Tad) Altman, Laurine (Dante) Goldberg, Stephanie (Rick) Roach, Melanie (Sean) Hunter and a number of great nieces and nephews.

Joyce’s parents moved from Florida to South Georgia in 1947 where she grew up and attended school in Wilcox County. Joyce graduated from Georgia Southern College with a Degree in Music Education and graduated from Georgia State University with a Master’s Degree in Education and an advanced degree in Mathematics. She began her career in education teaching in the Clayton County Georgia School System. Joyce left the field of education to spend the rest of her career employed as a budget analyst with the Department of Army/Forces Command at Fort McPherson and retired when the Army installation was permanently closed in 2011.

Joyce was a generous person and was blessed with a gentle, kind spirit and a great sense of humor. She found joy in helping other people and the animals in her life. Through the years, she was known for her devotion to the rescue and care of abandoned or surrendered animals. It was not uncommon for Joyce to be contacted to either foster or rehome a dog or cat.

St. Francis Prayer “While we have time, let us do good.”

A Memorial Service for Joyce will be held at a later date.