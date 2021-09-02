Lavada Lewis, 61 of Statesboro, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Lavada was born in Live Oak, Florida to J.B. Lewis, Sr. and Velna Gertrude Lewis. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 3:30 p.m. Lavada was the ‘feisty’ one of the family; she loved them dearly, especially her many nieces and nephews, and loved her cats and dogs as though they were people too. She lived her life by the motto, ‘Live and Let Live.’ Lavada fought a long, hard fight with her health, and is finally at peace and out of pain. She is survived by her sisters, Faye Bryson of Statesville, NC, and Charlotte Lewis of Cordele; her special friend, Eddi Corley of Statesboro; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, J.B. Lewis, Jr., Kelly Lewis, and James Howard Lewis. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com