Jennifer Johnson Scarborough, 47 of Cordele, died Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Taylor Regional Medical Center. Jennifer was born in Savannah to Darlene Kropp Lewis and Craig Johnson. A memorial service will held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. She loved anything dealing with the Tazmanian Devil, loved the color purple more than all the others, and loved holiday decorations and the decorating that went along with them. Jennifer loved her dogs, Bella and Sophie, and all weiner dogs. She loved going on road trips and traveling dirt roads and it seemed like she could drive forever. Jennifer was big on family, loved hers fiercely, and loved people, often times to a fault. She enjoyed getting to attend the bible studies at Hand of Hope in Cordele. Jennifer is survived by her parents, Darlene Kropp Lewis (Bill) of Loudon, TN, and Craig Johnson (Glenda) of Cookville, TN; daughters, Amanda Johnson (Chris Massey) of Cordele, and Kalynne Johnson of Springfield; brothers, Chase Johnson (Chrystie) of Culpepper, VA, and Joseph Blake Johnson (Heather) of Spring Hill, TN; sisters, Krista Lewis of Colorado and Karyn Bonfiglio of South Bend, IN; nieces and nephews, Gabriel, Kaylee, Syrus and Langston; her dogs, Bella and Sophie; and many aunts, cousins, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leona & Fred Kropp, Joseph & Sally Johnson, and Wilbur & Callie Bell O’Neal; and uncles, Dennis Kropp and Lamar Johnson. An online guest register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services.