Rochelle Police Chief Barfield ends 43 year law career

By Lucas C. Allison

Dispatch Correspondent

As his shift ended Thursday, Rochelle Police Chief Mickey Barfield, radioed his last “10-7” out of service,” ending a 43-year career in law enforcement.

Barfield served as Rochelle’s chief for the past 10 years but spent the majority of his career serving the citizens of Macon County, working as a sheriff’s department and later as chief of police in Montezuma and Ideal. He also spent about 10 years working for the Fort Valley Police Department.

A health scare in July and his desire to spend more time with his family were his rational to retire.

“You see that young man over there?” he said, pointing to his grandson. “I want to spend more time with him and my lovely wife.”

Barfield said it was a pleasure serving the citizens of Rochelle and Wilcox County during his tenure said he will miss being chief but looks forward to retirement.

The mayor and council held a small recognition celebration and presented Barfield a plaque for his service to Rochelle at City Hall Thursday