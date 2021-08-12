CORDELE – Elizabeth Faye Souter, 74, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at her residence. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. The family will greet visitors starting at 1:00 P.M. until time of service.

Mrs. Souter was born in Cordele to the late Glen Shelby and the late Lena Elizbeth Hughes. She was a member of the Cordele Lioness Club. She was a seamstress and a CNA for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was always helping others in need. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Souter; her brothers: Buddy Hughes and Ford Hughes and sisters: Alice Lovett and Becky Butler.

She is survived by her daughters: Sheila Britt of Pitts, Ga., and Linda Gail Johnson and her husband David of Arabi, Ga.; her brothers: Bailey Hughes, Lamar Hughes and his wife Glenda and Charles Hughes all of Cordele, Ga., and Henry Hughes and his wife Dawn of Albany, Ga.; her sister: Arlene Holmes and her husband Charles of Cordele; her granddaughter: Pamela Cox and her husband Kevin; her great-grandson: Camden Cox; her sister in law: Brenda Parker and her husband Rusty; several nieces and nephews; her special friend: Tammy McVeigh, her husband Jeffrey and children Ally, Emily, and Trae. Tammy helped care for Mrs. Souter. She thought of her as her own daughter and the family did as well.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. was entrusted with these arrangements.